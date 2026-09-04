'Hai Papa Director To Actor Hona Hi Hai': Samay Raina Takes Dig At Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai On India's Got Latent 2- VIDEO

Samay Raina Takes Dig At Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai & Border 2- VIDEO | X

Samay Raina 'cooked' Varun Dhawan in the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. From roasting Varun's recent films to taking an indirect dig at nepotism, several clips from the episode went viral on social media. Samay's “Hai papa director to actor hona hi hai” remark aimed at Varun quickly caught attention online. But that wasn't all, he also took a hilarious jibe at Varun's Border 2, asking him why he “spoiled” the film.

During the conversation in India's Got Latent Season 2, Episode 6, Varun told Samay that he knew “something will go off” after watching the first season of the show. Samay immediately responded with a hilarious quip, “It has and you are here.” The comedian then congratulated Varun on his new film and asked him its name. Varun replied, “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.” Samay hit back, “Hai papa director to actor hona hi hai.” A user shared the clip on X, writing, “Samay Raina very badly roasted to Varun Dhawan, Varun cooked here.”

Samay Raina Very Badly Roasted To Varun Dhawan, Varun Cooked Here 😭😂#SamayRaina pic.twitter.com/xybZbbmAYu — Filmy_Duniya (@SalmanKingfv) September 4, 2026

Samay took another dig at Varun when a contestant asked them to choose a number between one and five. Samay picked one and asked Varun for his choice. Varun also chose one, saying, “Mujhe to 1 hi pasand hai.” Samay quickly responded, “To phir 2 kyun kharab kari Border ki.” Varun laughed and admitted, “Are wo chali nahi yaar.”

While welcoming Varun to India's Got Latent Season 2, Samay asked him whether anything had changed since the show's previous season. Taking another playful dig at Varun, Samay said, “I mean I have got such big celebrities now on my show. That's the biggest that has happened after FIR.” He then named Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, before adding, “The show just keeps going down.”

Only Samay Raina can do this with varun Dhawan 💀 pic.twitter.com/pjYLM2tRVe — Sumit (@beingsumit01) September 4, 2026

Towards the end of the episode, Samay thanked Varun for taking all the jokes in good spirit. He then asked him for his genuine reaction to the show. Varun jokingly replied, “I'll know when I see the edit. But I think it was outstanding. I think it was great.” He explained that he had come on the show to have fun and be made fun of.

Samay then praised Varun for taking the jokes despite being a well-known actor, saying, “You're so so cool. Usually aapke jaisa koi actor hota to they would not take so many jokes on them.” Varun responded, “You have to be able to take jokes on yourself man. I think comedy is needed in this country, in this world.” The two then hugged it out.