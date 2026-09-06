‘Salman Khan Ne Apne Farmhouse Bulaya Nahi’: Ashneer Grover Reacts As Samay Raina Roasts Him Over Bigg Boss 18 Feud On India’s Got Latent- VIDEO

Ashneer Grover Reacts As Samay Raina Roasts Him Over Bigg Boss 18 Feud On India’s Got Latent- VIDEO |

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode featuring Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover and others has finally dropped on Netflix and YouTube. During the episode, host Samay addressed several controversies surrounding Ashneer, including his much-talked-about confrontation with Bigg Boss host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. As Samay introduced Ashneer, he joked, “Sehme se se lag rahe ho yaar,” before taking a dig at his Bigg Boss 18 confrontation with Salman. Ashneer revealed that trolls had predicted Salman would invite him to his farmhouse following their exchange, but that never happened.

Talking about Ashneer’s seemingly nervous demeanour on India’s Got Latent, Samay quipped, “Salman bhai ke samne bhi aise the aap.” He then added, “But on a serious note, Ashneer ji ne bahut saare unicorn banaye hain aur Salman bhai ne inki ghodi.” Ashneer was quick to respond to the jokes and said, “Troller bahut bole, ‘Ab tu dekh, ab tereko Salman apne farmhouse bulayega.’ Bulaya nahi yaar kabhi.”

Samay Raina absolutely cooked Ashneer Grover... and Rakhi Sawant made sure to add the extra masala. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/xfeO5x94a8 — Riddhi (@Riddhit007) September 6, 2026

Samay continued taking jabs at Ashneer throughout the episode. During a question-and-answer round following a contestant’s performance, Samay asked Ashneer if he would invest in a robot. Ashneer explained why he would not, but Samay presented a counterpoint that made him reconsider his decision. Taking another dig at Ashneer, Samay joked, “Agar itna dimaag hota inme toh Bigg Boss mein nahi aate ye toh.” Ashneer had a quick comeback, replying, “Itna dimaag hota toh yahan bhi nahi aata.”

The controversy between Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan dates back to Grover’s comments about BharatPe’s deal with Salman as the brand ambassador. In an earlier podcast, Grover spoke about negotiating Salman’s fee and their professional interaction. When Grover appeared on Bigg Boss 18 in November 2024, Salman confronted him over the remarks, saying Grover had presented incorrect figures and made it seem as though the actor and his team had misled him. Salman also questioned Grover’s claim that they had personally met, saying, “I didn’t even know your name.” Grover apologised during the episode but later accused Salman of creating “unnecessary drama” and said the episode had turned their interaction into a controversy.