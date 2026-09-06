'Tameez Mein Rehna Chahiye': Kailash Kher Reacts To Samay Raina, Sharon Verma's Bihari-Kashmiri Pandit Jokes On India's Got Latent

Singer Kailash Kher weighed in on the ongoing debate around comedy and public discourse, calling for people to remain alert and respectful while expressing themselves. His comments come amid criticism over jokes involving Bihar and Kashmir made during an episode of Samay Raina 's India’s Got Latent.

Speaking to ANI, Kher was asked about comedians making jokes around statements associated with Kashmiri Pandits and Biharis, as well as the larger discussion surrounding the limits of stand-up comedy.

Kailash Kher says people should be ‘chaitanye’ and ‘tameez’

Kher used music as an example to explain why he believes creativity should also come with discipline. He said, “Look, if I'll tell you in terms of music, then music is not just a tune its something that can also make you laugh, its also a form of discipline. So, you should stay in music,”

He further explained that getting the fundamentals wrong could unintentionally turn an artistic expression into something that mocks another person.

“If your music tune is not correct, then you may end in making fun of someone," he added.

Taking his point beyond music, Kher stressed the need for awareness and politeness while interacting with others.

“To islie manushye ko chaitanye me rehna chahie, tameez me rehna chahie… or apni apni tameez se sb baat krein, to sbko itna to pta hi hai kaise jeena hai, kese hasna hai or kese hsaana hai, kese kisi ka dil jeetna hai…” he said.

By this, Kher meant that people should remain aware of their words, maintain basic courtesy and understand how to communicate, make others laugh and win people's hearts without unnecessarily hurting them.

‘I have always been polite’

Kher also reflected on his own experience of being in the public eye. He said he has tried to remain polite throughout his career, while acknowledging that fame inevitably comes with criticism and negativity.

He added, “There will be critics, there will be haters, there will be jealous people. Then you will realise that you have come so far,” suggesting that criticism and jealousy can often accompany success and visibility.

What happened between Samay Raina and Sharon Verma?

Kher’s remarks come after an exchange between comedian Samay Raina and comedian Sharon Verma during Season 2 of India’s Got Latent attracted criticism online and political attention.

Verma, who had appeared as a contestant in the first season, returned to the show as a panellist. She appeared alongside Raina, Orry, Archana Puran Singh and Nishant Suri.

During the episode, Raina joked about Verma’s Bihari roots and stereotypes associated with people from the state moving elsewhere for work. Verma responded with a joke about Raina’s Kashmiri identity and “getting stoned”. She also said she had “atleast left her state by choice.”

The exchange appeared to be mutual banter between the two comedians. However, clips from the episode later circulated online, prompting criticism over the references to Bihar and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Raina and Verma have yet to publicly respond to the criticism surrounding their exchange.