Samay Raina-Medha Shankr Dating Rumours: Fans Spot Same Background Clue, One Says ‘Seen Them In Switzerland’ |

Comedian Samay Raina recently clarified that he is not dating Sharon Verma. However, amid the dating rumours, fans have now spotted what they believe are clues suggesting that Samay may be vacationing with actress Medha Shankr. Several users shared screenshots of Samay and Medha’s recent social media stories, pointing out similarities in their posts.

One user shared a now-deleted post by Medha in which she was seen wearing a green T-shirt and posing inside a room. Fans noticed a grey-coloured wall in the background. The same-coloured wall was reportedly spotted in Samay’s recent rap video, prompting netizens to speculate that the two may be in the same location.

Meanwhile, fans also noticed that Samay had deleted a Q&A post featuring his calf muscles. A user had asked him, “Genuinely...what's one thing you're weirdly good at for absolutely no reason?” Samay responded by sharing a picture of his calf and writing, “Hiking up mountains. I have huge calf muscles without any training.”

Fans claimed that the picture appeared to have been taken in a hotel-like setting. The deletion of the post further fuelled speculation among netizens.

As the screenshots and claims circulated on social media, fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, “Thats true one of my friend seen them in Switzerland.” Another pointed out, “And he deleted the calf muscle wala question only not anything else.”

Samay Raina and 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr have become the latest names sparking dating speculation online after fans noticed their recent interactions.



Neither of them has publicly confirmed anything, so for now, it's all speculation. 👀🍿#SamayRaina #MedhaShankr… pic.twitter.com/IeWSY6p3fz — Rahul Gupta (@Rahulgupta) June 30, 2026

While some fans appeared convinced by the alleged clues, others urged Samay to address the speculation and clarify whether he is actually vacationing with Medha.

Samay had recently debunked dating rumours with Sharon Verma after fans speculated about their relationship. During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked him, “Are you dating Sharon?” To this, Samay shared the question on his Story and replied, “No brother, just internet doing its thing.” However, his latest social media activity has now once again sparked dating rumours among fans.