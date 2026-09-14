Ganeshotsav 2026 Begins In Mumbai As Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja Draw Crowds; Watch LIVE Here |

Mumbai: Mumbai came alive with devotion, music and celebrations on Monday as Ganeshotsav 2026 officially began, with millions of devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha into homes, housing societies and public pandals across the city. Several prominent Ganesh mandals have broadcast their bappa's mandaps for 24x7 LIVE darshan, for devotees who wish to pray from home.

The 10-day festival began on September 14 and will culminate with the grand immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, September 25. From early morning, chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' echoed across several parts of the city as devotees made their way to prominent Ganesh mandals.

Among the biggest attractions was Lalbaugcha Raja, which began its 93rd year amid huge crowds. Devotees gathered in large numbers for Mukh Darshan, while the Navsachi line also saw a heavy rush as devotees sought blessings by touching the idol's feet.

Nearby, Mumbaicha Raja at Ganesh Galli attracted devotees with its retro-style 22-foot-tall idol and elaborate thematic decorations showcasing cultural heritage. The iconic mandal remains one of the major attractions during the city's Ganesh festival.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, one of Mumbai's prominent and historic Ganesh mandals, celebrating its 107th year of celebrations, also witnessed a massive turnout on the first day. Devotees gathered at its pandal near the Chinchpokli railway station to seek blessings of the majestic idol.

Elsewhere, prominent mandals including GSB Seva Mandal in Matunga and Andhericha Raja also witnessed crowds. While traditional Vedic rituals remain a key feature at GSB Seva Mandal, Andhericha Raja continued to draw devotees with its elaborate celebrations and decorations.

With large crowds expected at major pandals throughout the festival, Mumbai's civic and security agencies have stepped up arrangements. Police personnel, volunteers and disaster management teams have been deployed at key locations to regulate crowds and manage congestion.

As the city settles into the festive rhythm, the next 10 days are expected to bring a mix of faith, tradition, music and elaborate artistry, culminating in Mumbai's spectacular immersion processions on September 25.

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