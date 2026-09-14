'This Is BCCI's Stance': India Head Coach Amol Muzumdar Breaks Silence On Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Controversy

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The Asia Cup trophy drama reared its head once again as the Indian team refused to collect the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co won a record-extending 8th Women's Asia Cup title, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Dubai. Much like Suryakumar Yadav & Co last year, the Women's Cricket Team stayed away from the post-match presentation ceremony after winning the Women's Asia Cup 2026, with Mohsin Naqvi present on the stage during the proceedings.

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'This is BCCI's stance'

Visuals from the ceremony show officials on the stage while Sri Lankan players received their medals, but the Indian team stayed away from the presentation. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present at the venue, adding further attention to the proceedings.

“India are officially the (Asia Cup) champions. Trophy or no trophy doesn't matter to us. This is BCCI's stand (to not take trophy from Naqvi). We can’t say anything on this,” India head coach Amol Muzumdar said in the post-match press conference.

The scenes brought back memories of the 2025 men's Asia Cup, when India also declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi. The incident had sparked a major controversy after the presentation ceremony was disrupted by the disagreement over his involvement.