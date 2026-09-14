Viral Video Shows Smriti Mandhana Walk Back To Dressing Room After Spotting Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi On Podium

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India's Women's Asia Cup triumph ended on a controversial note after the team skipped the official trophy presentation ceremony. The Indian players refused to collect the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who remained on the podium after the final. Naqvi is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and a minister in the Pakistan government.

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Smriti Mandhana's Viral Moment

Amid the presentation ceremony, a video showed Smriti Mandhana standing beyond the boundary cushion on the field. With the podium placed on the ground and the ceremony underway, the India batter was seen heading back towards the dressing room. The footage has since gone viral on social media, with fans linking her departure to having spotted Mohsin Naqvi on the podium.

The scenes brought back memories of the 2025 men's Asia Cup, when India also declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi. The incident had sparked a major controversy after the presentation ceremony was disrupted by the disagreement over his involvement.

India Refuse Asia Cup Trophy

The Indian players did not attend the presentation despite winning the Women's Asia Cup final. Naqvi remained on the podium as the ceremony was being conducted, resulting in the Indian team choosing not to participate. The champions therefore did not collect the trophy during the official proceedings.