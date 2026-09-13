Harmanpreet Kaur & Co Asked To Refuse Asia Cup 2026 Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi After Victory: Report | X

The Asia Cup trophy controversy could return once again after India win the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Reports claim that the Indian team has been told not to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

As per reports circulating on social media and Pakistan media, there is some senior sports journalist G.S. Vivek has confirmed that the Indian side has been given a clear instruction: "Do NOT take the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi if India wins." However, no official statement from the BCCI confirming this instruction has been issued so far.

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The development comes almost a year after the controversy during the 2025 Men's Asia Cup final. India defeated Pakistan in the final but did not accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Pakistan's interior minister. The presentation ceremony ended without India receiving the trophy.

Naqvi is reportedly expected to attend the Women's Asia Cup final in Dubai and could present the trophy to the winners. This has already raised questions about whether another trophy presentation controversy could take place if India lift the title.

The latest claim, if it proves correct, would show once again how politics and cricket continue to collide in India-Pakistan-related events.