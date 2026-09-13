India Crush Sri Lanka By 72 Runs To Win Women's Asia Cup 2026; Trophy Drama With Mohsin Naqvi Likely

India Crush Sri Lanka By 72 Runs To Win Women's Asia Cup 2026 | X

India produced a dominant performance to beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai.

Batting first, India posted a huge 183/5 in 20 overs. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start, putting together a 129-run partnership. Shafali smashed 68 off 39 balls, while Mandhana scored 59 off 39 balls.

Shafali was particularly aggressive, hitting nine fours and two sixes. She also completed her half-century in just 24 balls, the fastest fifty in Women's Asia Cup history.

Sri Lanka struggled badly in the chase. India's bowlers kept taking wickets and restricted the defending champions to 111, handing India a comfortable 72-run victory.

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Shree Charani was the star with the ball, taking three wickets, while Deepti Sharma and the other Indian bowlers kept the Sri Lankan batters under constant pressure.

The victory gives India another Women's Asia Cup title and avenges their defeat to Sri Lanka in the 2024 final, when the island nation won its maiden title.