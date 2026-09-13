Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Skip Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Ceremony After India Reach Final

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Mohsin Naqvi is likely to miss the Women’s Asia Cup trophy presentation after India reached the final in Dubai. The ACC president is not in Dubai as of now and, according to the latest update, is unlikely to be present for the summit clash. ACC vice-president Khalid Zarooni is therefore expected to oversee the trophy presentation if India win the title.

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Khalid Zarooni Likely To Present Trophy

According to an update from RevSportz journalist Rohit Juglan, Zarooni is the most likely ACC official to attend the presentation ceremony. “Most likely Vice president ACC Mr. Khalid Zarooni will be there for womens Asia cup trohy giving ceremony - Mohsin Naqvi not in Dubai as of now (most likely he won't be there),” Juglan wrote. His update comes after India booked their place in the final of the tournament.

The potential absence of Naqvi could avoid another awkward trophy presentation involving an Indian team. The ACC president was at the centre of a major controversy during last year’s men’s Asia Cup final in Dubai. India defeated Pakistan in the final but refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi during the presentation ceremony.

Naqvi At Centre Of 2025 Trophy Controversy

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the 2025 Asia Cup final to lift the title in Dubai. However, the post-match presentation was overshadowed by India's decision not to collect the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The trophy was subsequently not handed over to the Indian team during the ceremony.

Naqvi later said India could collect the trophy from him at the ACC headquarters in Dubai. The episode sparked a major controversy and became one of the biggest talking points of the tournament. His potential absence from this year's women's final means another such situation is unlikely to arise.