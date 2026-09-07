India-Pakistan Asia Cup Trophy Controversy Returns? Mohsin Naqvi Set To Attend Women’s Final

Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo | X

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry could be heading for another off-field flashpoint as PCB chairman and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly set to attend the Women’s Asia Cup final on September 13. Naqvi is the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council that organises the Asia Cup.

According to a Geo Super report, Naqvi has been named the chief guest for the closing ceremony, putting him at the centre of attention if India reach the title clash. India have already qualified for the semis and are the most successful team in the competition's history.

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Asia Cup Trophy controversy returns

The previous edition witnessed a major controversy at the Dubai International Stadium after India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, who is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The tournament was already being played amid heightened tensions and it began the 'no handshake' protocol that is being followed till today. India went home without the trophy, with Naqvi holding onto the trophy at the ACC headquarters in Dubai.

Should India qualify for the final and emerge victorious, attention will inevitably turn towards the presentation ceremony and whether last year’s trophy controversy has any bearing on proceedings this time. Harmanpreet Kaur The focus, however, will remain on the players as both teams look to claim continental supremacy and lift the coveted Women’s Asia Cup title.

Eyes on September 13

The September 13 final could therefore carry significance well beyond the cricket itself if India and Pakistan end up facing each other. India registered a dominant 7-wicket in the group stage encounter and beating their arch rivals to the title would be extra special. Naqvi's role as chief guest means the trophy presentation could just be the cherry on top.