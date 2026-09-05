‘Besharam Hai Kya?’ Netizens Slam Fatima Sana’s Send-Off To Shafali Verma After Pakistan Bowled Out for 55 | VIDEO

Fatima Sana’s animated send-off to Shafali Verma sparked criticism from netizens | X/pctstorage

Fatima Sana made her feelings clear after dismissing Shafali Verma, delivering an animated send-off to the Indian opener. Shafali had scored 12 off just six balls before a leading edge ballooned back towards Fatima. The Pakistan captain held on comfortably and then turned towards Shafali with a passionate celebration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fatima Sana's fiery send off to Shafali

The incident came in the second over of India's chase. Shafali looked to work a length delivery towards the leg side but got a leading edge that ballooned back to the Pakistan skipper. Fatima held on comfortably and then turned towards Shafali with an intense celebration. The Pakistan captain pointed her towards the exit in a video that has since gone viral.

The celebration comes after Shafali had earlier celebrated in the same way. Shafali had broke Pakistan's opening partnership by dismissing Muneeba Ali in the 5th over.

Netizens react - Besharam hai kya?

However, the timing of Fatima Sana Khan's celebration is debated. The Pakistan skipper was dismissed for a duck while batting first. Her side crumbled against the Indian bowling attack, scoring a mere 55. In fact, it is their lowest score in women's T20Is in 200 matches in the format.

The celebration after her side had been humiliated on the field was questioned by netizens on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan all out for 55

Openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar initially appeared comfortable against India’s seamers, scoring 13 and 14 respectively. But their dismissals triggered a dramatic collapse that saw Pakistan lose wickets at regular intervals. From 27 without loss, the innings unravelled spectacularly as India’s bowlers tightened the screws.