WATCH: Shafali Verma Gives Fiery Send Off To Muneeba Ali During IND Vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Clash Goes Viral

Shafali Verma gave a fiery send off to Muneeba Ali | X/SonyLiv

Shafali Verma had a message to deliver after finally giving India their first breakthrough against Pakistan, and she made sure it was seen. Moments after the wicket, the Indian all-rounder celebrated passionately before pointing towards the exit in a fiery gesture that caught attention. The celebration came after Pakistan had been handed a couple of reprieves, adding extra emotion to Shafali’s reaction.

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Shafali's send off goes viral

Shafali had already seen chances go begging before she eventually produced the breakthrough herself. Muneeba Ali had earlier found the boundary when Pratika Rawal misjudged a catch at long-on, with the ball dropping behind her as she attempted a one-handed effort. Shafali, however, did not allow the missed opportunity to linger and soon had the last word.

Bowling flatter and on the stumps, Shafali forced Muneeba into another attempt to cut, but the Pakistan opener failed to make contact. The ball turned just enough to clip the off bail, sending Muneeba back for 13 off 15 balls with one four. It was India’s first wicket and a moment of redemption for Shafali after the earlier let-offs.