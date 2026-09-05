Historic Humiliation For Pakistan! India Bowl Out 'Rivals' For Their Lowest T20I Score In Women's Asia Cup 2026 Clash

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Pakistan suffered a stunning batting collapse as they were bowled out for just 55 in the clash against India on Saturday. Fatima Sana Khan's side registered their lowest-ever total in the format after opting to bat first. The innings unravelled rapidly as Pakistan’s batters struggled to counter the Indian spinners at the Dubai International Stadium.

Lowest all-out totals for PAK-W in T20Is

55 vs IND-W, Dubai, 2026

56 vs NZ-W, Dubai, 2024

60 vs ENG-W, Taunton, 2009

63 vs IND-W, Guangzhou, 2012

65 vs WI-W, St Andrew's, 2011

72 vs SL-W, Colombo (NCC), 2018

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Openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar initially appeared comfortable against India’s seamers, scoring 13 and 14 respectively. But their dismissals triggered a dramatic collapse that saw Pakistan lose wickets at regular intervals. From 27 without loss, the innings unravelled spectacularly as India’s bowlers tightened the screws.

Shafali Verma and Prema were particularly effective with their disciplined spells, repeatedly attacking the stumps rather than relying on excessive turn. Shafali finished with figures of 1/10 from three overs, while Prema claimed an impressive 3/9 from her four overs. Deepti Sharma then added to Pakistan’s misery, returning 2/5 in 3.1 overs as the batting collapse reached its inevitable conclusion.