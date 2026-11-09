FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Donald Trump Backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Bali Pratipada Today'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Mumbai Local Update: Western Railway Services Delayed By Up To 25 Minutes After Fire Damages Signalling Equipment Between Virar & Nalasopara

A fire between Virar and Nalasopara on Sunday night damaged signalling equipment and an underground cable, delaying Western Railway trains by 20 to 25 minutes on Monday. (Read more...)

Mumbai Local Update: Western Railway Services Delayed By Up To 25 Minutes After Fire Damages Signalling Equipment Between Virar & Nalasopara | File

2. Mumbai Records 89 Diwali Fire Incidents In 2 Days, Guard Dies In Andheri Blaze

Mumbai recorded 89 fire incidents in two days during Diwali, including 28 triggered by firecrackers, leaving four people injured. In a tragic incident, a 56-year-old security guard died of suffocation after getting trapped in a lift during a fire at a 27-storey high-rise in Andheri West. (Read more...)

3. ‘AQI 1556’: Indonesian Tennis Player Slams Chennai Open Organisers After Final Delayed Due To Diwali-Induced Pollution

The Chennai Open women's singles final between Janice Tjen and Magda Linette was postponed to Monday after heavy rain and thick smog affected visibility at the venue. (Read more...)

Janice Tjen, the defending champion, reposted Instagram story of her coach Christopher Bint who claims "they" (has to be either local organisers or WTA) wanted the Chennai Open final to be played on Sunday night itself despite the extremely poor air quality @sportstarweb https://t.co/hgz4k40466 — Nihit (@nihitsachdeva28) November 8, 2026

4. ‘⁠Temple Is Not Made For India’: Deepinder Goyal Defends Pricing Of ₹85,000, Claims Device Is Made For Global Markets

Deepinder Goyal defended his Temple fitness and AI device amid criticism over its pricing and technology claims, clarifying that it is not designed to diagnose or prevent diseases. (Read more...)

5. US Midterm Election Results 2026: Why India Could Emerge As A Big Winner With Lower Oil Prices & Higher Foreign Investment

India could benefit from the 2026 US midterm election results through lower crude oil prices, softer global bond yields and improved foreign investment flows. (Read more...)

President Donald Trump at the White House | White House

6. Donald Trump Backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid Suspected Chinese Spy Affair, Says 'He's A Fine Person'

Nvidia's board has launched an independent probe into reports of a foreign intelligence effort involving Huang. The company said there was no evidence that national security or company secrets were compromised. (Read more...)

7. Who Is Alice Huang? Nvidia's Jensen Huang’s Close Friend Alleged To Be A Chinese Spy

Alice Huang is a Chinese businesswoman and Megaspeed executive with a background in media, finance, and AI investment. (Read more...)

黄仁勋和情人Alice Huang更多照片首次曝光 https://t.co/2zOmMkOBcm — 大厂白洁 (@santoulang) November 9, 2026

8. Rupee Stages A Strong Comeback Against The US Dollar, Jumps 24 Paise To 93.74 As Crude Slips Below $100 And Middle East Peace Hopes Rise

Indian rupee strengthens 24 paise to 93.74 against the US dollar as crude oil slips below $100, FII inflows improve and Middle East peace hopes support sentiment. (Read more...)

9. Bali Pratipada 2026: Why The Day After Diwali Is Dedicated To King Mahabali, Know Puja Muhurat And More

Bali Pratipada, also known as Bali Puja, is being celebrated on Monday, November 9, 2026, a day after Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 12:31 PM on November 9 and ends at 2:00 PM on November 10. (Read more...)

10. Kangana Ranaut Honours India's Rich Textile Heritage This Diwali In Bandhani Saree, Regal Gold Jewellwery

The actress completed her maximalist festive look with a statement gold choker, matching earrings, maang tikka and bangles. A centre-parted bun adorned with gajra and understated makeup rounded off her traditional appearance. (Read more...)