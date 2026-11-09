‘AQI 1556’: Indonesian Tennis Player Slams Chennai Open Organisers After Final Delayed Due To Diwali-Induced Pollution

Tjen criticised the organisers for considering the match despite poor air quality. | Instagram/JanicTjen

The women's singles final of the Chennai Open was postponed by a day after heavy rain and thick smog affected conditions at the venue on Sunday, November 8. Indonesian tennis player Janice Tjen, who was set to face Poland's Magda Linette, criticised the tournament organisers over their decision to consider playing the match despite the poor air quality.

Tjen also shared a video on Instagram showing the thick layer of smog covering parts of Chennai.

Janice Tjen Raises Concerns Over Poor Air Quality

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Tjen took to Instagram to highlight the conditions around the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam. The video showed poor visibility due to heavy smoke and pollution.

The Indonesian player also questioned the organisers' approach, alleging that they wanted the final to go ahead despite the conditions. An alarming AQI reading of 1556 was also highlighted amid concerns over the city's air quality.

Tjen entered the final as the defending champion and world No. 75. She was scheduled to take on Linette for the singles title. Following the postponement, the organisers moved the women's singles final to Monday morning, November 9.

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Diwali fireworks cause delay

The final was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm, after the women's doubles final. However, rain caused several delays throughout Sunday evening. Once the rain stopped, tournament officials worked to dry the centre court and announced that the singles final would begin at 9 pm.

But heavy smoke from Diwali fireworks soon covered the stadium, making it difficult to continue with the match. An AQI reading of 1556 is extremely high and far exceeds India's official AQI scale, which ends at 500. Under India's standards, any reading above 400 falls in the severe category.

Such extreme pollution can cause breathing difficulties, eye irritation and serious health risks, making outdoor sporting events unsafe for players and spectators alike.