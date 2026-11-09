Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Diwali With Wife Anjali, Shares Beautiful Lakshmi Puja Video

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Diwali With Wife Anjali |

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on social media, offering a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with wife Anjali Tendulkar. The video shows the couple performing a traditional Lakshmi Puja, sitting together with folded hands and offering prayers.

Sachin looked elegant in an off-white or cream-coloured traditional outfit featuring delicate embroidery. He completed his look with a shawl or stole draped over his shoulder. Anjali wore a beautiful saree with a dark blue patterned body and a vibrant red and gold pallu. She accessorised her traditional look with bangles and simple jewellery.

Both Sachin and Anjali were praying as the pujari performed the ceremony. The puja arrangements were beautifully organised on a table covered with red cloth. A white sacred Swastika symbol was placed at the centre, adding religious significance to the setup. Several traditional items were neatly arranged for the ceremony.

Lakshmi Pujan is one of the most important rituals of Diwali and is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity and good fortune. Families perform the puja in the evening by offering prayers, lighting diyas and presenting flowers, fruits, sweets and other traditional offerings to the goddess.

The ritual is believed to bring happiness, peace, success and prosperity into the home. It also marks the importance of faith, positivity and new beginnings during the festival of lights.