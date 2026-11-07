Hardik Pandya Celebrates Choti Diwali With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma And Son Agastya, Video Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated Choti Diwali with his partner Mahieka Sharma and son Agastya. A video from their festive celebration captures the family performing a traditional puja at home. The heartwarming moment offers a glimpse into Hardik's celebrations away from the cricket field.

Hardik Pandya Performs Puja With Family

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The video shows a beautifully decorated home temple illuminated with sparkling fairy lights. A decorated pedestal with traditional offerings adds to the festive atmosphere. The family comes together in front of the temple to participate in the auspicious ceremony.

Hardik is seen holding a puja thali with a lit diya while reading prayers from a religious book. Standing next to him, young Agastya folds his hands and joins the prayers. Mahieka also stands alongside them, participating in the devotional ceremony.

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Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated a day before the main Diwali festival. The occasion holds religious significance and is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, offering prayers and celebrating the victory of good over evil. Families across the country observe the day with special rituals and festive preparations.

Hardik's celebration comes amid wide speculation of his trade away from Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder is all set to make a switch to the Punjab Kings, with Arshdeep Singh moving the other direction. Pandya continues to rehabilitate at BCCI's Centre of Excellence as he continues recovery from an injury that has kept him out of action since May.