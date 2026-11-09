Bali Pratipada 2026: Why The Day After Diwali Is Dedicated To King Mahabali, Know Puja Muhurat And More

Diwali celebrations may be winding down, but the festive calendar isn't ready to close so soon. The day after the Festival of Lights is observed as Bali Pratipada, a festival that remembers the legendary King Bali and his association with Lord Vishnu. Also known as Bali Puja, the occasion falls on Kartik Pratipada and shares its date with Govardhan Puja, although the two festivals honour different traditions.

If you are observing the festival this year, here is everything to know about Bali Pratipada 2026, including its date, Tithi timings and the story behind its significance.

File

Bali Pratipada 2026: Date and tithi timings

According to Drik Panchang, Bali Pratipada begins on Monday, November 9, 2026, the day after Diwali, and concludes on November 10, 2026.

Pratipada Tithi begins at 12:31 PM on November 9.

Pratipada Tithi ends at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Bali Puja Sayankala muhurat – 03:46 PM to 06:02 PM

Bali Puja is traditionally performed on Kartik Pratipada, which follows Diwali Amavasya. The festival also coincides with Govardhan Puja. However, while Govardhan Puja is associated with Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill, Bali Puja is dedicated to King Bali.

Drik Panchang |

What is Bali Pratipada?

Bali Pratipada, also called Bali Puja, is an occasion dedicated to King Mahabali, a ruler remembered in Hindu mythology for his generosity and devotion. The festival is observed to honour him and seek his blessings.

The occasion is linked to the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to the legend, King Bali was a powerful and generous ruler whose growing influence prompted the gods to seek Lord Vishnu's intervention. Vishnu appeared before him in the form of Vamana, a dwarf Brahmin, and asked the king for three steps of land.

Bali agreed to the request. Vamana then assumed a gigantic form and covered the earth and heavens in two steps. With no land left for the third, the generous king offered his own head. Lord Vishnu placed his foot on Bali's head and sent him to Patala, the netherworld.

However, recognising the king's generosity, Lord Vishnu granted him permission to visit Bhuloka, or the earthly realm, for three days. It is believed that King Bali returns to the earth during this period and blesses his devotees. Bali Pratipada is therefore observed in his honour.

Significance of Bali Pratipada

The festival celebrates generosity, humility and devotion through the story of King Bali. His willingness to honour his promise, even when it meant surrendering his kingdom and offering his own head, remains central to the occasion.

Although Bali Pratipada and Govardhan Puja fall on the same day, they have distinct mythological associations. Govardhan Puja commemorates Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rain, while Bali Puja remembers King Bali and the boon granted to him by Lord Vishnu.