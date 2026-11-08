Diwali 2026: From Chakli To Shankarpali, Traditional Foods That Make The Festival Special

Diwali is here, and while rows of diyas, colourful rangolis and sparkling lights set the festive mood, the celebrations feel incomplete without a table full of delicious treats. From boxes of mithai being exchanged between neighbours to plates of homemade namkeen brought out for guests, food has always been a big part of the Festival of Lights. And let's be honest, the savoury snacks deserve just as much attention as the sweets!



Every household has its own festive favourites, often prepared days in advance and enjoyed throughout the celebrations. Whether you like something crunchy with your evening chai or prefer a spicy bite while catching up with family and friends, these traditional Indian snacks are a Diwali must-have.

Chakli



One of the most recognisable Diwali snacks, chakli is loved for its crisp, spiral shape and savoury flavour. Made using a flour mixture with spices and sesame seeds, the snack is shaped into concentric circles and deep-fried until golden. Its crunchy texture makes it a favourite at festive gatherings and an ideal accompaniment to a cup of tea.

Shankarpali



A popular festive snack in Maharashtra and several other parts of India, shankarpali comes in both sweet and savoury versions. The sweet variety is made with flour, sugar and ghee, while the savoury version gets its flavour from salt and spices. These small, bite-sized pieces are fried until crisp and are often prepared in large batches for Diwali.

Chivda



A bowl of chivda is a staple at many Diwali celebrations. This crunchy mixture typically combines flattened rice with peanuts, roasted gram, curry leaves, green chillies and spices. Some versions also include cashews, raisins and other ingredients for a sweet-and-savoury balance. Light, flavourful and easy to snack on, it is often served to guests with tea.

Mathri



Mathri is a flaky, crunchy North Indian snack that frequently makes an appearance during Diwali. Prepared using flour, ghee and spices such as ajwain, these small discs are rolled out and fried until crisp. They can be enjoyed on their own or paired with pickles and chutneys, making them a popular addition to festive snack platters.

Namak Pare



These crisp, savoury bites are made by cutting seasoned dough into thin strips or diamond-shaped pieces before frying them. Namak pare are known for their simple, salty flavour and satisfying crunch. Easy to store and serve, they are commonly prepared at home in advance so there is always something savoury to offer visiting friends and relatives.