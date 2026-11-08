Lakshmi Puja 2026 Shubh Muhurat: Check Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore And Other City-Wise Timings

Diwali celebrations are in full swing across India today, November 8, and for many households, the evening will be centred around one of the festival's most significant rituals, Lakshmi Puja. As families light diyas, decorate their homes and prepare for the festivities, devotees will worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity, happiness and good fortune.



If you are planning your puja this evening, knowing the shubh muhurat for your city can help you prepare for the auspicious occasion.

Lakshmi Puja 2026: Date and shubh muhurat



Diwali falls on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar. Lakshmi Puja is traditionally performed during Pradosh Kaal, the auspicious period after sunset. According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 11:27 AM on November 8 and ends at 12:31 PM on November 9, 2026.



Although the lunar tithi continues into Monday, November 9, Diwali and its traditional Lakshmi Puja celebrations are being observed on Sunday, November 8. Devotees generally perform the ritual during the evening Pradosh Kaal.

City-wise Lakshmi Puja muhurat timings



As per Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings for Lakshmi Puja in major Indian cities on November 8:



Mumbai: 6:27 PM to 8:27 PM



Pune: 6:24 PM to 8:24 PM



Delhi: 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM



Chennai: 6:07 PM to 8:09 PM



Bengaluru: 6:17 PM to 8:20 PM



Kolkata: 5:20 PM to 7:18 PM



Hyderabad: 6:07 PM to 8:08 PM



Ahmedabad: 6:22 PM to 8:20 PM



Since muhurat timings vary by location, devotees can refer to the timings listed for their respective cities while planning the evening rituals.

As homes glow with rows of diyas and families come together for prayers, Lakshmi Puja remains at the heart of Diwali celebrations. The ritual is observed with faith and devotion, with people seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for abundance and a prosperous year ahead.