Happy Diwali 2026: 25+ Shubh Lakshmi Puja Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share

Diwali is here, and November 8, 2026, marks the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings for wealth, happiness and prosperity. As homes light up with diyas, colourful decorations and festive cheer, the day is also about sharing joy with the people who matter.



If you are looking for the right words to send your loved ones, here are 25+ Shubh Lakshmi Puja wishes, messages and greetings to make their Diwali a little more special.