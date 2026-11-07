Happy Diwali 2026: 25+ Wishes In Hindi, दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share With Your Friends And Family

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, which is observed in the Kartik month. It is a time when homes are lit with diyas, hearts shine with joy, and loved ones come together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, November 6.

Spread joy with heartfelt Diwali wishes

As Diwali 2025 approaches, it’s the perfect moment to spread warmth and positivity with thoughtful wishes. Whether you’re sending greetings to family, friends or colleagues, here are 25+ heartfelt Diwali messages to brighten their day and make the festival even more special.

Happy Diwali 2026 wishes and messages