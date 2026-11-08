'Diwali Mubarak': BTS' V Wishes Indians Fans In Hindi, Reacts To AI-Image Of Band Members In Desi Attires

As Indians celebrate Diwali today, November 8, BTS fans have received a festive surprise from none other than Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V. The K-pop star took a moment to connect with his Indian ARMYs, making the occasion a little more special with a greeting that fans are sure to cherish.

V says 'Diwali Mubarak'



During the interactive session on the Weverse app, an Indian fan introduced V to Diwali, explaining that the country was celebrating the festival and even sharing some of the singer's favourite sweets virtually. The message appeared to pique his interest, prompting him to ask, "What kind of festival is Diwali? I'm curious."



His question opened the door for Indian fans to tell him more about the occasion and its traditions. But it was his next message that made the exchange particularly special. V greeted his Indian followers in Hindi, writing, "दिवाली मुबारक!" (Diwali Mubarak!), sending them warm wishes for the festival.

The singer also got a glimpse of Diwali's sweet side. Another fan posted a picture of a plate filled with gulab jamuns, explaining that the dessert had been specially prepared for the celebration. V responded with an enthusiastic "Wow…!", giving the fan another memorable moment to cherish.



And there was more for Indian ARMYs to celebrate. Fan-made AI images featuring BTS members in traditional Indian outfits often circulate online during festivals, and Diwali was no exception this year. One such Weverse post showed the seven members dressed in ethnic kurtas, celebrating with diyas and fireworks. The images even received V's attention, with the singer complimenting their outfits by commenting, "The clothes are pretty."

For fans, the interaction was a sweet meeting of K-pop and Indian festive traditions, with V showing interest in learning about a celebration that holds a special place in the country.

India celebrates Festival of Lights



Diwali, also called the Festival of Lights, is celebrated across India with families coming together, decorating homes with diyas and colourful lights, exchanging gifts, preparing festive delicacies and offering prayers. The occasion symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.



Celebrations also include Lakshmi Puja, fireworks and visits to loved ones, making it one of the most widely observed festivals in the country.