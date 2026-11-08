Not Ravana, But Narkasura Dahan: Diwali In Goa Kicks Off With Burning Of Massive Effigy; What's Behind This Unique Tradition |

While several parts of India mark Dussehra with the burning of Ravana's effigy, Goa has a distinctive ritual of its own during Diwali. In Panaji and other parts of the state, the festive celebrations begin with the burning of towering effigies of Narakasura, a demon king from Hindu mythology. The dramatic spectacle commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon and the triumph of good over evil.

On Saturday night, residents and local communities in Panaji took part in the traditional Narakasura Dahan, with elaborate effigies being paraded through neighbourhoods before being set ablaze. The ritual is one of Goa's most recognisable Diwali traditions and brings together mythology, community participation and festive excitement.

The Legend Of Narakasura And Lord Krishna

According to Goan folklore, the region, traditionally known as Gomantak, was once terrorised by the powerful Asura king Narakasura. His arrogance and cruelty made life difficult for the people, who eventually turned to Lord Krishna for protection.

Responding to their prayers, Krishna confronted Narakasura in a fierce battle. The encounter ended when the demon was defeated with Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra, freeing the people from his tyranny. The victory came to represent the destruction of evil and the restoration of peace.

How Goa Celebrates Narakasura Dahan

The preparations begin well before Diwali, with neighbourhood groups, youth clubs and local communities working together to create enormous effigies of the demon. Made using materials such as paper, wire and grass, these figures are designed with fierce expressions and elaborate details. Firecrackers are also placed inside them for the dramatic burning ceremony.

On the eve of Diwali, the effigies are taken through streets in lively processions, often accompanied by music, cheering and crowds of spectators. Areas across Panaji, including St Inez and Mala, as well as towns such as Margao and Betim, witness these community-led celebrations.

For Goans, Narakasura Dahan is more than a dramatic festive display. It is a reminder of the victory of righteousness over arrogance and cruelty. The ritual also brings communities together, as residents participate in designing, building and parading the effigies.