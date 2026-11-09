Mumbai Local Update: Western Railway Services Delayed By Up To 25 Minutes After Fire Damages Signalling Equipment Between Virar & Nalasopara |

Mumbai: Western Railway suburban services were running late by around 20 to 25 minutes on Monday morning after a fire broke out near the railway tracks between Virar and Nalasopara stations late on Sunday night, damaging signalling equipment and disrupting train operations.

Details On Fire Incident

The fire was reported at around 11.20 pm on November 8 and was brought under control by 11.50 pm. Railway officials suspect that firecrackers may have triggered the blaze, although the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. Preliminary information suggests that an underground cable was damaged in the incident.

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Indicators Down At Several Stations

The fire affected signalling equipment in the section, leading to the failure of multiple track circuits. As a result, several indicators were not displaying updates, leaving commuters with limited information about train movements.

Indicators Down at Several Stations | Abhishek Pathak FPJ

Up Trains Running With Signal Restrictions

Due to the signalling failure, up-direction trains, travelling towards Mumbai, are being operated after passing two signals as per prescribed rules. This has slowed down services, with both suburban and some long-distance trains experiencing delays.

The disruption during the morning peak hours has inconvenienced thousands of commuters travelling towards Mumbai for work. While some reports indicated delays of around 15 minutes, the latest updates put the delay at approximately 20 to 25 minutes.

Railway officials are attending to the damaged underground cable and signalling equipment. Restoration work is underway, and efforts are being made to normalise services at the earliest.

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