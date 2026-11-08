Mumbai Records 89 Diwali Fire Incidents In 2 Days, Guard Dies In Andheri Blaze | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: Diwali celebrations have cast a shadow of fire emergencies over Mumbai, with the city recording 89 fire incidents in just two days, including 28 triggered by firecrackers. The festive rush turned tragic in Andheri West, where a 56-year-old security guard suffocated to death after getting trapped inside a lift during a fire on the 17th floor of a high-rise. A diya lit in the apartment's temple shrine is suspected to have sparked the blaze.

As per the information received from the official, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received a fire call at around 9.50 pm on Saturday from Flat No. 1701 of Runwal Elegante, a high-rise residential tower near Infiniti Mall in Andheri West. The building comprises four basement levels, a ground floor, five podium floors and 27 upper floors. The fire initially affected electrical wiring, installations and household articles inside the apartment.

"The family was out for dinner when the incident occurred. The elderly parents were rescued by domestic help and brought to safety. A preliminary assessment suggests that a diya burning in the apartment's temple shrine may have sparked the blaze," a fire official said.

The fire, however, proved fatal for 56-year-old security guard Dhanpat Mahatu, who was found unconscious inside a lift on the 17th floor. As smoke began spreading through the building, he reportedly entered the lift instead of taking the staircase. The lift subsequently stopped functioning, trapping him inside. He died of suffocation and was declared brought dead at Cooper Hospital, the official added.

The MFB team, along with the police, a 108 ambulance team and ward staff, immediately rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 10.37 pm. An official said the building's evacuation system was functional. Dhaval Shah of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association (LOCA), said the incident occurred in the building's C wing. He also flagged the absence of a fire station in the densely populated Andheri area, raising concerns over emergency response infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the spate of fire incidents has once again highlighted the risks associated with Diwali celebrations, when firecrackers, diyas, lamps and decorative lighting increase the potential for accidents. Of the 89 fire incidents reported across Mumbai in the past two days, 28 were attributed to firecrackers. Four people were also reported injured.

In a separate incident on Sunday morning, a fire broke out among wooden and bamboo materials at Kamgar Stadium in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Dadar West. Fire brigade personnel extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

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