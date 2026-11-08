Section Of False Ceiling Collapses Outside Mumbai Airport’s T2; One Visitor Injured | File Photo

Mumbai: A visitor sustained minor injuries after a small portion of a false ceiling collapsed outside Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Sunday. The airport operator has initiated an inquiry to ascertain the reason behind the ceiling's collapse.

The incident occurred in the public area outside the terminal building at 1.18pm on Sunday when a part of the false ceiling broke and fell on a visitor. Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said that the visitor sustained minor injury and the airport’s emergency medical team responded immediately to provide assistance.

However, the authorities were unaware about the reason behind the incident. The airport spokesperson said that “the matter is being investigated to ascertain the cause of the incident.”

According to sources within the police force, the falling debris struck a male visitor, named Rahim SK, causing minor injuries to his leg. He was sent to Nanavati Hospital for medical evaluation where he was treated for his minor injury and was discharged within a short span. Calling it a minor incident, the police said that no complaint was registered by the victim, who was also ignoring the calls from the law enforcement agency.

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