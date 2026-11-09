Donald Trump Backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid Suspected Chinese Spy Affair, Says 'He's A Fine Person'

Trump Backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid Suspected Chinese Spy Controversy, Says 'He's A Fine Person' |

US President Donald Trump has publicly stood by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after the chipmaker's chief admitted to an affair, saying he believes Huang should stay in his job. Trump spoke as Nvidia's board began an independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

Trump: 'I just know he's a fine person'

Trump described Huang as a fine and honourable person who has done an amazing job for the country. He also said he has not discussed the matter with the executive. "I have not spoken to him about it," he told reporters, according to Bloomberg.

Trump did not offer unconditional cover, though. He added that "you never know what is going on," and said he hoped everything was fine. He said Huang probably had an explanation that should be heard.

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Asked about acting on the intelligence

Asked whether he wished he had acted on intelligence about Alice Huang, the businesswoman at the centre of the reports, Trump said "no, I don't think so." The New York Times has reported that Trump was briefed and chose not to act.

Asia trip in question

Trump was also asked whether Huang would join him on his coming Asia trip. He said he did not know but would certainly take him. Huang has advised Trump on AI policy and was among the tech chiefs who joined him on his visit to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in May.

What Huang admitted

In an email to employees, Huang wrote, "I was unfaithful to my wife," and said he would work to earn back colleagues' confidence. The message does not name Alice Huang. She is a Megaspeed executive, also known as Huang Le. US intelligence reportedly believes she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. The Financial Times reported that a US government memo alleged a romantic relationship between the two.

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Nvidia's board said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised, and said Huang will continue to lead the company without interruption. Separately, three House Republican committee leaders have asked Huang to sit for a closed-door briefing on his dealings with Alice Huang and Nvidia's protections against foreign espionage.