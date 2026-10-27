FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Paytm Q2 Booms'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Over Bay Of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall Near Yanam; Schools & Colleges Shut

It may cross the Andhra coast near Yanam on October 28, with winds reaching 140 kmph in gusts. (Read more...)

Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation : Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message]The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 27th October, 2026 over the same region near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 84.8°E, 260 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 380 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 460 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km west-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands).it is very likely to move west-northwestwards till evening of 27th October and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained windspeed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Vishakhapatnam. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026

2. Are Mumbai Local Trains Running Smoothly Today? Services Gradually Return To Normal After 3 Deaths, Over 9 Hours Of Chaos On Central Railway

Mumbai's Central Railway services were recovering Tuesday after a Kanjurmarg signalling fire and an overhead equipment fault near Thane disrupted trains. (Read more...)

3. Theni Jailbreak: Police Intensify Manhunt For 12 Of 17 Escaped Undertrial Prisoners, Deploy Drones & 17 Special Teams To Track Fugitives | Video

Drones, vehicle checks and 17 special teams have been deployed, while Tamil Nadu Prisons DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore investigates the jailbreak. (Read more...)

4. Rahul Gandhi Invokes Lord Shiva With 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' Ahead Of November 1 Save The Vote Rally At Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

The Congress leader has invoked Lord Shiva’s symbolism while alleging voter list irregularities and demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal. (Read more...)

सत्यम् शिवम् सुन्दरम् https://t.co/pIfskmfzAt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2026

5. Lawrence Bishnoi Shifted To High-Security 'Do Sau Kholi' Block At Sabarmati Jail Amid Probe Into Anil Pandit Link In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The development comes amid the Tiger Shroff firing investigation in Mumbai. Police are examining alleged associates, but Bishnoi's direct connection to the attack remains unestablished. (Read more...)

6. Paytm Q2 FY27 Results, Net Profit Jumps To ₹225 Crore As Revenue Rises 28.5%

Paytm's Q2 FY27 net profit rose to Rs 225 crore from Rs 21 crore a year ago, while revenue increased 28.5 percent to Rs 2,648 crore. (Read more...)

7. Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message For 'Friend' Harry Kane After Ballon d'Or Triumph: 'You Deserve Every Bit Of This Award'

Star cricketer Virat Kohli congratulated Harry Kane on X after the football star’s Ballon d’Or triumph, praising his resilience, hard work & honesty throughout his career. (Read more...)

Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations 👏❤️ @HKane — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2026

8. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Allegedly Planned Recce Of Emraan Hashmi's Bandra Residence In Mumbai, Failed To Locate It

Accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case allegedly planned to conduct a recce of Emraan Hashmi’s Bandra residence but failed to locate it. (Read more...)

9. Apple Says It Knows Of iPhone Duo Faulty Screen Issues, Agrees To Replace Affected Units

The company said the issue affects a small number of devices but did not disclose how many. Users have reported display lines, cracks and unusual sounds, although some viral images circulating online may be AI-generated. (Read more...)

Apple Agrees To Replace iPhone Duo Handsets With Faulty Screens | X/ Play4Index

10. What Is 'Maxxing'? Dictionary.com Names Viral Internet Slang Word Of The Year 2026

Dictionary.com has named 'maxxing' its Word of the Year for 2026, recognising the growing popularity of a term that has become part of online conversations about everything. (Read more...)