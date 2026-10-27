FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Paytm Q2 Booms'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Over Bay Of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall Near Yanam; Schools & Colleges Shut
It may cross the Andhra coast near Yanam on October 28, with winds reaching 140 kmph in gusts. (Read more...)
2. Are Mumbai Local Trains Running Smoothly Today? Services Gradually Return To Normal After 3 Deaths, Over 9 Hours Of Chaos On Central Railway
Mumbai's Central Railway services were recovering Tuesday after a Kanjurmarg signalling fire and an overhead equipment fault near Thane disrupted trains. (Read more...)
3. Theni Jailbreak: Police Intensify Manhunt For 12 Of 17 Escaped Undertrial Prisoners, Deploy Drones & 17 Special Teams To Track Fugitives | Video
Drones, vehicle checks and 17 special teams have been deployed, while Tamil Nadu Prisons DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore investigates the jailbreak. (Read more...)
4. Rahul Gandhi Invokes Lord Shiva With 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' Ahead Of November 1 Save The Vote Rally At Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
The Congress leader has invoked Lord Shiva’s symbolism while alleging voter list irregularities and demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal. (Read more...)
5. Lawrence Bishnoi Shifted To High-Security 'Do Sau Kholi' Block At Sabarmati Jail Amid Probe Into Anil Pandit Link In Tiger Shroff Firing Case
The development comes amid the Tiger Shroff firing investigation in Mumbai. Police are examining alleged associates, but Bishnoi's direct connection to the attack remains unestablished. (Read more...)
6. Paytm Q2 FY27 Results, Net Profit Jumps To ₹225 Crore As Revenue Rises 28.5%
Paytm's Q2 FY27 net profit rose to Rs 225 crore from Rs 21 crore a year ago, while revenue increased 28.5 percent to Rs 2,648 crore. (Read more...)
7. Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message For 'Friend' Harry Kane After Ballon d'Or Triumph: 'You Deserve Every Bit Of This Award'
Star cricketer Virat Kohli congratulated Harry Kane on X after the football star’s Ballon d’Or triumph, praising his resilience, hard work & honesty throughout his career. (Read more...)
8. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Allegedly Planned Recce Of Emraan Hashmi's Bandra Residence In Mumbai, Failed To Locate It
Accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case allegedly planned to conduct a recce of Emraan Hashmi’s Bandra residence but failed to locate it. (Read more...)
9. Apple Says It Knows Of iPhone Duo Faulty Screen Issues, Agrees To Replace Affected Units
The company said the issue affects a small number of devices but did not disclose how many. Users have reported display lines, cracks and unusual sounds, although some viral images circulating online may be AI-generated. (Read more...)
Apple Agrees To Replace iPhone Duo Handsets With Faulty Screens | X/ Play4Index
10. What Is 'Maxxing'? Dictionary.com Names Viral Internet Slang Word Of The Year 2026
Dictionary.com has named 'maxxing' its Word of the Year for 2026, recognising the growing popularity of a term that has become part of online conversations about everything. (Read more...)