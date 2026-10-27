Paytm Q2 FY27 Results, Net Profit Jumps To ₹225 Crore As Revenue Rises 28.5%

Paytm's Q2 FY27 net profit rose to Rs 225 crore from Rs 21 crore a year ago. |

Mumbai: One 97 Communications Limited , the parent company of Paytm, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 225 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its stock exchange filing dated October 26, 2026.

Revenue from operations increased 28.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,648 crore from Rs 2,061 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue Growth

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,830 crore during the September quarter from Rs 2,283 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses increased to Rs 2,531 crore from Rs 2,062 crore. Payment processing charges stood at Rs 805 crore, while employee benefit expenses reached Rs 759 crore.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased to Rs 296 crore from Rs 220 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 2.3 percent from Rs 220 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 8.2 percent from Rs 2,448 crore, while total income increased from Rs 2,630 crore to Rs 2,830 crore.

Basic earnings per share improved to Rs 3.52 from Rs 3.44 in the preceding quarter.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Paytm reported consolidated revenue of Rs 5,096 crore, up 28.1 percent from Rs 3,979 crore a year earlier.

Net profit increased to Rs 445 crore from Rs 144 crore, while profit before tax rose to Rs 539 crore from Rs 156 crore.

Investment Plans

Paytm's board approved additional investments of up to Rs 500 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Paytm Cloud Technologies over the next 12 months.

The subsidiary also approved investments of up to Rs 500 crore in Paytm Singapore to support working capital requirements and business expansion.

MDR Outlook

The company said the proposed merchant discount rate implementation could increase its overall payments processing margin by approximately 2.5 basis points, based on its existing transaction mix.

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Paytm expects the actual impact to stabilise within two to three quarters after implementation.

Auditor Disclosure

The company's auditors highlighted a pending FEMA-related show-cause notice involving alleged contraventions of approximately Rs 611 crore. However, their review conclusion remained unmodified.

The company also recorded a Rs 4-crore exceptional charge during the quarter for writing off obsolete capital work-in-progress.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.