Lawrence Bishnoi Shifted To High-Security 'Do Sau Kholi' Block At Sabarmati Jail Amid Probe Into Anil Pandit Link In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File pic

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was reportedly shifted to ‘Do Sau Kholi’, a specialised high-security block at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail, as investigators probe the alleged network behind the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. The case has brought renewed attention to the activities of Bishnoi’s associates, including Anil Pandit, whose alleged role in the wider investigation is being examined by the police.

The firing incident on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu on October 18 triggered an investigation into the alleged involvement of members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Cops are examining the roles of those suspected of arranging weapons, conducting reconnaissance and facilitating the attack. The extent of any direct involvement by Bishnoi, who remains in custody, has not been established.

What Is Do Sau Kholi?

‘Do Sau Kholi’, also known as ‘Block 200’, is a maximum-security section of Sabarmati Central Jail that houses around 200 inmates accused or convicted in terrorism-related and other serious criminal cases. The block also accommodates convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. It is divided into four segregated sections, each holding approximately 50 prisoners, to restrict movement and interaction. Bishnoi’s cell measures around 7.5 feet by 11 feet, according to a report by The Times of India.

Before the reported transfer, Bishnoi was lodged in ‘Dus Kholi’, a smaller high-security enclosure designed to accommodate around 10 inmates. He was previously held at Tihar Jail in Delhi and various prisons in Punjab.

Cops have reportedly not traced any direct calls or communications originating from Bishnoi over the past two years. This marks a contrast with earlier years, when threatening calls, audio and video messages and interviews attributed to him surfaced while he was lodged in different prisons. Authorities have sought to restrict his ability to communicate with associates and allegedly manage criminal activities from behind bars.

Anil Pandit has figured in reports concerning the wider network being investigated in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case. Police are examining the alleged roles of individuals suspected of arranging firearms and ammunition and assisting those involved in the attack. Any direct link between Bishnoi and the incident remains subject to investigation.

Bishnoi Under Round-the-clock Surveillance

The reported relocation to 'Do Sau Kholi' is part of stringent security arrangements intended to limit Bishnoi’s movement and contact with other inmates. He is reportedly under round-the-clock surveillance, with his interactions with the outside world largely restricted to court proceedings through video conferencing and discussions with his lawyer.

Bishnoi is also said to maintain a disciplined routine inside his cell, spending time meditating, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, observing fasts and following a vegetarian diet. The investigation into the firing incident continues, with police focusing on the alleged roles of the shooters, the supply of weapons and the network of associates suspected of facilitating the attack. Cops are yet to establish the full chain of responsibility.