Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Over Bay Of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall Near Yanam; Schools & Colleges Shut | IMD satellite images

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, leading to authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to step up precautionary measures ahead of its expected landfall on Wednesday, October 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states, while South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services on October 27 and 28.

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The storm is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the forenoon of October 28, according to the IMD. It is expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph, during landfall.

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Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said the cyclone was located approximately 300 km from Visakhapatnam, 360 km from Kakinada, 460 km from Machilipatnam and 530 km from Bapatla. Widespread rainfall is expected across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday as the storm approaches the coastline.

Heavy Rain Forecast By IMD

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall on October 28, while Chhattisgarh may experience heavy rain on October 28 and 29. Heavy rainfall is also forecast over East Uttar Pradesh on October 29.

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53 Trains Cancelled, Schools & Colleges Closed

In view of the approaching storm, South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services scheduled to operate on October 27 and/or 28. Passengers have been advised to check the cancellation list and verify their train status before travelling to stations. The railway said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure, prioritising passenger safety.

The Odisha government has ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres to remain closed on October 28 and 29 in six southern districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur. The administration is preparing for the anticipated impact of the cyclone and has urged residents to follow official advisories.

In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, all schools have been ordered to remain closed until Tuesday, October 27, as a precaution. Residents have also been advised to take necessary safety measures.

Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in affected areas have been instructed to remain stationed in their respective localities. Dry rations and Take-Home Rations will be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ homes during the closure to ensure that nutritional support continues without interruption.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has cautioned media organisations and digital platforms against circulating unverified, misleading or speculative cyclone forecasts. Authorities have urged the public to rely on official updates from the IMD and disaster management agencies as Cyclone Arnab advances towards the eastern coast.