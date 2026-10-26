Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Issues Red Alert For Andhra Pradesh & South Odisha Coasts Ahead Of October 28 Landfall | X

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as a deep depression has intensified into the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

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The IMD said in a bulletin on Monday morning that a deep depression over the East-central and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. It has been named ‘Arnab’.

The IMD issued a cyclone warning (red message) for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts.

According to the bulletin, the deep depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last six hours, intensified into cyclonic storm Arnab and lay centered at 0530 hours of October 26 over East-central and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight of October 26 and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on October 27. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by the forenoon of October 28.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said the next three days will be extremely critical.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has appealed to people to strictly follow safety precautions. Strong winds are likely to begin affecting coastal areas as early as the morning of October 27.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across North Andhra and the central coastal districts on October 27 and 28, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in some locations.

Districts, including Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, and East Godavari, along with other parts of North Andhra, are likely to be impacted by strong winds and heavy rains.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to be particularly high on October 27 and 28, with forecasts indicating heavy to very heavy rain -- and potentially extremely heavy rain in isolated areas -- across North Andhra and the central coastal region.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reviewed preparedness regarding the evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, the establishment of relief centres, and the provision of food, drinking water, medical care, and power restoration.

He asked all government departments to work in coordination to tackle the threat posed by Cyclone Arnab. Ten teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 11 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed for relief operations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)