Kerala Heavy Rains October 25: IMD Issues Red Alert In 3 Districts, Schools & Tourist Spots Shut | X

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25: As heavy rains disrupted normal life in Keralam due to waterlogging in low-lying areas, the IMD on Sunday issued a red alert in three districts of the state for the day.

Educational Institutions And Tourist Destinations Closed

Educational institutions and tourist destinations, including adventure tourism and trekking locations, were ordered to be closed down in the districts where a red alert has been issued.

Keralam is on high alert as the Meteorological Department issues a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Sunday and Monday. Authorities are advised to remain vigilant amid the risk of flash floods, waterlogging and landslides.Follow the complete story on #PBSHABD. Register now at https://t.co/0uMyeVb8Eq#Keralam #WeatherAlert #RedAlert #HeavyRainfall #IMD #PBSHABD @Indiametdept — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) October 25, 2026

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the red alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

Orange Alert Issued In 10 Districts

It also issued an orange alert in 10 districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur — for the day and a yellow alert in Kasaragod district.

Besides that, it also forecast strong winds at speeds of 40–50 kilometres per hour in various parts of the state.

Also Watch:

IMD Explains Rainfall Alert Categories

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)