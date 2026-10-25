 Kerala Heavy Rains October 25: IMD Issues Red Alert In 3 Districts, Schools & Tourist Spots Shut
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HomeIndiaKerala Heavy Rains October 25: IMD Issues Red Alert In 3 Districts, Schools & Tourist Spots Shut

Kerala Heavy Rains October 25: IMD Issues Red Alert In 3 Districts, Schools & Tourist Spots Shut

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life across Kerala on Sunday, October 25, prompting the IMD to issue red alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Schools and tourist destinations were ordered shut in affected districts. Orange alerts were issued in 10 districts and a yellow alert in Kasaragod, with strong winds reaching 50 kmph also forecast.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Kerala Heavy Rains October 25: IMD Issues Red Alert In 3 Districts, Schools & Tourist Spots Shut
Kerala Heavy Rains October 25: IMD Issues Red Alert In 3 Districts, Schools & Tourist Spots Shut | X

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25: As heavy rains disrupted normal life in Keralam due to waterlogging in low-lying areas, the IMD on Sunday issued a red alert in three districts of the state for the day.

Educational Institutions And Tourist Destinations Closed

Educational institutions and tourist destinations, including adventure tourism and trekking locations, were ordered to be closed down in the districts where a red alert has been issued.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the red alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

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Orange Alert Issued In 10 Districts

It also issued an orange alert in 10 districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur — for the day and a yellow alert in Kasaragod district.

Besides that, it also forecast strong winds at speeds of 40–50 kilometres per hour in various parts of the state.

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IMD Explains Rainfall Alert Categories

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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