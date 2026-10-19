Delhi Shivers As Temperature Drops To 17.1°C On October's Coldest Night, IMD Forecasts Clear Skies | X - suchintan_singh

Delhi recorded its coldest night of October so far on Sunday, with temperatures falling below normal across several weather stations. The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 32°C.

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its coldest night of October so far on Sunday, October 18, as the minimum temperature dropped to 17.1°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature was 1.3°C below the seasonal average, indicating cooler nights in the national capital.

The minimum temperature was also 1.5°C lower than Saturday’s reading. Several parts of the city reported temperatures below normal, with Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recording some of the lowest readings.

Lodhi Road, Ayanagar Record 16.8°C

According to the IMD’s observations released on Monday, October 19, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 16.9°C, two degrees below normal. Lodhi Road and Ayanagar were slightly cooler at 16.8°C each, also two degrees below the seasonal average.

The Ridge weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7°C, which was 1.8°C below normal. The readings show that the drop in night temperatures was not limited to one part of Delhi.

Clear Skies, Warmer Day Ahead

Despite the cooler nights, Delhi is expected to experience relatively warm conditions during the day. The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 32°C on Monday, PTI reports.

Meanwhile, no rainfall was recorded at any of Delhi’s five weather stations during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday. The combination of cooler nights and warmer daytime temperatures highlights the contrast in the city’s weather conditions.

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Delhi’s Air Quality Remains Moderate

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 118 at 8 am on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This placed the city’s air quality in the ‘moderate’ category.

According to the AQI classification, a reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

While Delhi has recorded its coldest night of the month so far, the forecast of clear skies and a daytime high of 32°C suggests that the city will continue to experience a noticeable difference between day and night temperatures.