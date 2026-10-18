Mumbai Weather Update: City Gets Relief From Weeklong Heatwave As Temperatures Dip, But Air Quality Worsens To AQI 125 | AI

Mumbai: After a weeklong heatwave, Mumbai witnessed slight relief over the weekend. On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 34.3°C and at Colaba observatory was 33.7°C, with the humidity peaking at 91% in day time.

Clear Skies Forecast For Mumbai

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the sky will be clear, and maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 27°C. No warning is given for Hot and Humid conditions or Heatwave like conditions.

However, as the wind patterns change and temperatures have subsided a bit, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has started deteriorating. As per central pollution control board data, Mumbai's overall AQI on Sunday evening was 125. Some of the areas with poorest AQI were- Colaba (165), Andheri East (162), Bhandup West (158), Deonar (155), Malad West (151), Bandra Kurla complex (149) and Worli (141) among others.

City Records 38.2°C During Heatwave

Due to anti-cyclonic, easterly winds accompanied by early monsoon withdrawal, the region witnessed extreme weather conditions last week, with maximum temperature soaring upto 38.2°C. It was not only second highest temperature across Maharashtra, but a record-breaking second highest October temperature in 11 years.

Meanwhile after intense heat, several districts of interiors of Maharashtra have been sounded Yellow Alert for thunderstorms accompanied with rainfall for the next couple of days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/