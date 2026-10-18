BMC To Spend ₹3.58 Crore On Accommodation, Kitchen And Dining Facilities For Artists At Jogeshwari Shilpgram Garden |

Mumbai: Artists visiting the Matoshree Meenatai Thackeray Shilpgram Garden in Jogeshwari East to showcase their work will soon have access to accommodation and essential amenities on the premises, with the BMC set to spend Rs. 3.58 crore on the project.

Tender Process Initiated For Facilities

The civic body's Gardens Department has initiated the tendering process for developing accommodation facilities, along with a kitchen, dining hall and toilets, in the Thackeray-Shirswad area of the garden. The initiative aims to provide affordable accommodation to artists from across Maharashtra who participate in cultural programmes and events at the venue, many of whom find it difficult to afford Mumbai's expensive hotels.

The planned infrastructure will include residential space for artists, a kitchen for preparing meals, a separate dining hall and toilet facilities. These amenities will also support food arrangements during events organised at the garden and cater to the requirements of its staff. According to a Gardens Department official, artists will be charged prescribed fees based on the duration of their stay. The accommodation will be available to them on a paid basis.

Garden Showcases Maharashtra's Cultural Heritage

The BMC has initiated the tendering process, and a qualified contractor will be appointed to undertake the construction and renovation work, the official said. Spread across approximately 55,000 square metres, the Shilpgram garden showcases Maharashtra's and India's rich cultural heritage. It features sculptures depicting the traditional homes and occupations of the Bara Balutedar community, along with representations of traditional games, dance forms and other cultural practices.

Key Attractions at the Garden

Lush Greenery: Expansive lawns, diverse trees, creepers and shrubs enhance the garden's natural charm.

Musical Fountain: Colourful water displays choreographed to music add to the garden's appeal.

Walking Tracks: Scenic pathways connect various sections, offering visitors a pleasant walking experience.

Gazebos and Seating: Thoughtfully placed gazebos and seating areas provide spaces to unwind.

Children's Play Area: A dedicated zone with recreational equipment offers children a space for outdoor play.

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