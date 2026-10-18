Crime Branch Worships 36-Year-Old Recovered Panchadhatu Goddess Idol During Navratri; Police Commissioner To Attend Maha Aarti | AI

Mumbai: As the festive spirit of Navratri gathers momentum across Mumbai and Maharashtra, a unique tradition of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has come into focus. A 3.5-foot-tall idol of a goddess made of panchadhatu (a five-metal alloy), recovered during a theft investigation nearly 36 years ago, is worshipped with devotion during the nine days of Navratri.

Police Commissioner To Attend Maha Aarti

On the ninth day of Navratri, special havan and homa rituals will be performed, followed by a Maha Aarti attended by Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti. A Mahaprasad will also be distributed among devotees.

This year, however, the venue for the worship has changed. The goddess was traditionally worshipped in the old Crime Branch building. As the structure is being demolished to make way for a new building, the rituals are being conducted on the ground floor of the building where the Police Commissioner sits.

Idol Recovered During 1989 Theft Investigation

One of the major attractions is a long mangalsutra made of one-gram gold, which is offered to the goddess. According to police sources, the idol was seized in 1989 during an investigation into a theft case, along with several other stolen articles. The extremely heavy idol was initially kept in the police property room. However, according to accounts within the department, a police officer reportedly had a divine vision, following which the idol was taken out for worship in 1990–91.

Although little factual information is available about the idol's origins, it is regarded as sacred by police personnel and devotees. Since 2004, the goddess has been worshipped throughout all nine days of Navratri, with special rituals and meals arranged for devotees. Retired women police officers also participate in the annual celebrations.

Crime Branch personnel are said to seek the goddess's blessings before undertaking major investigations. It is also believed that the complainant in the original theft case gifted the idol to the Mumbai Police. Even today, retired police personnel and devotees familiar with the tradition visit the Crime Branch during Navratri for darshan and blessings. Outside the festival period, the idol remains installed in the Crime Branch's administrative department.

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