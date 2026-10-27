Rahul Gandhi Invokes Lord Shiva With 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' Ahead Of November 1 Save The Vote Rally At Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan |

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, posted the three words “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” (Truth, Auspiciousness, Beauty) on X on Tuesday, days ahead of the November 1 ‘Save the Vote’ rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

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The post carries a graphic featuring three white strokes crossed by a red vertical mark against a black background. The design resembles the "tripundra tilak" associated with Lord Shiva. Citing scholar Antonio Rigopoulos, the tripundra is a Shaiva mark comprising three horizontal ash lines on the forehead, representing Shiva’s threefold power of will, knowledge and action.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had compared demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to "Lord Shiva’s Tandav" and asserted that the movement did not require formal planning. He said the protest was not dependent on a fixed plan and would continue in different forms.

“The plan was that we would go by bus, sit there, and get arrested. The police wouldn't let us go. So we changed the plan. Did the result come from the plan, or did it come from the non-plan? There is no need for any plan. This dance is ongoing. This is Lord Shiva’s dance going on. In this, anyone can join Shiva's procession (Shiv ki Baraat). Anyone who wants to join can come,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi had also invoked the symbolism of Lord Shiva during his speech in the Lok Sabha on July 1, 2024, during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. Holding an image of Lord Shiva, he described the deity as a symbol of fearlessness, non-violence and truthfulness.

The Congress leader also spoke about the Abhaymudra, saying it represented the next step in the evolution of the idea of facing the truth, fearlessness and non-violence. He added that religions across the world emphasised courage and referred to Islam, Sikhism, Christianity and Jainism in the context of fearlessness and the Abhaymudra.

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Meanwhile, on October 25, Rahul Gandhi urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth and traders to participate in the ‘Save the Vote, Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally’, scheduled to be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. He alleged that names had been removed from voter lists and that rules and laws had been violated.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged, “Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances.”

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Announcing the November 1 programme, the Congress leader urged people to gather in the national capital for the march and mega rally.“November 1 - Let's go to Delhi. Save the Vote - Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally,” his post read.

“Students, farmers, labourers, women, youth, and traders - anyone who cares about democracy must come,” he wrote.

Furthermore, on Monday, Gandhi issued another appeal on X, this time addressing the business community in the national capital. He blamed the Central Government for administrative lockdowns and traffic disruptions across Delhi while reiterating the Opposition's demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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He wrote, "To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Govt shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote, nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children’s future. Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)