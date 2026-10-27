What Is 'Maxxing'? Dictionary.com Names Viral Internet Slang Word Of The Year 2026 |

In a year dominated by internet trends, self-improvement routines and the growing pressure to do more, one viral slang term has officially earned the spotlight. Dictionary.com has named 'maxxing' its Word of the Year for 2026, recognising the growing popularity of a term that has become part of online conversations about everything from physical appearance to fitness, wellness and productivity. The announcement was made on October 26.

What Is 'Maxxing'?

According to Dictionary.com, 'maxxing' refers to the practice of pursuing an activity to the fullest or optimising a particular aspect of one's life. The term is derived from words such as 'maximum' and 'max' and is commonly used alongside other words to describe efforts to improve or maximise something.

One of its most widely recognised forms is 'looksmaxxing', which refers to attempts to maximise physical appearance through grooming, fitness and other beauty-related practices. The term gained traction through online communities before reaching a wider audience through social media platforms.

From Looksmaxxing To Sleepmaxxing: How The Trend Evolved

The term has expanded well beyond appearance-focused conversations. Today, internet users apply 'maxxing' to several aspects of everyday life.

Looksmaxxing: Trying to improve one's physical appearance.

Sleepmaxxing: Focusing on improving sleep habits and quality.

Gymmaxxing: Making fitness and workout routines a priority.

Cozymaxxing: Embracing comfort, relaxation and cosy activities.

Tokenmaxxing: Maximising the use of AI tools and tokens, particularly in workplace settings.

The word is also increasingly used independently, as in the phrase 'I'm maxxing everything', to describe an attempt to get the most out of different areas of life.

Dictionary.com said searches for 'maxxing' and related terms increased significantly in 2026. The word reflects a broader cultural focus on optimisation, where people are encouraged to improve their appearance, habits, performance and even leisure time.

However, the term is not always used seriously. While some use it to describe genuine self-improvement goals, others apply it humorously to ordinary activities, poking fun at the pressure to optimise every aspect of life.

What Was Dictionary.com's Word Of The Year In 2025?

In 2025, Dictionary.com selected '67', pronounced 'six-seven', as its Word of the Year. The expression became popular through social media and was associated with internet 'brainrot' slang, which often relies on deliberately absurd or nonsensical humour.