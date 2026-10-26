'Not Haldi, It's Chumawan': Internet Divided Over Viral Detail From New Ramayana Song; Here's What We Know |

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 have sparked fresh conversations online with the release of the new song Mangal Rang. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, the song captures glimpses of the divine couple's wedding celebrations, along with tender moments from their life before their exile.

While the visuals have struck a chord with audiences, one particular scene has caught the internet's attention. A moment featuring Lord Ram surrounded by women from his family in a grand ceremonial setting has led to a debate over the ritual being depicted.

Why Is The Scene Dividing The Internet?

In the sequence, family members apply a yellow paste to Lord Ram while everyone shares warm smiles. Many viewers initially interpreted the scene as a haldi ceremony, a familiar ritual in Hindu weddings.

However, some social media users questioned this interpretation because Goddess Sita appears to be present during the ceremony. They argued that the scene might not depict a conventional pre-wedding haldi ritual at all.

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This has led to another explanation gaining attention online that the ritual could be Chuman, also known as Chumawan, a traditional blessing ceremony practised in Mithila and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

What Is Chuman Or Chumawan?

Chuman, or Chumawan, is a customary ritual performed during significant occasions, including weddings in Mithila culture. It involves elders offering blessings to the bride, groom or couple, wishing them prosperity, longevity, good fortune and protection from the evil eye.

Depending on local traditions, the ceremony may involve auspicious items such as betel nuts, turmeric, durva grass and red paddy rice, often arranged on a traditional plate or vessel. The ritual's precise form can vary across communities.

Is It A Wedding Ritual Or A Coronation Ceremony?

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Another interpretation circulating online suggests that the sequence may depict rituals associated with Lord Ram's anticipated coronation rather than his wedding. However, the makers have not confirmed the exact occasion represented in the scene.