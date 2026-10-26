MC Stan Flaunts ₹17.60 Lakh Rolex Watch On Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent Season 2 |

Rapper MC Stan is making waves on the internet with his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2. As clips and glimpses from the episode circulate online, fans are also taking notice of the rapper's signature style, particularly his luxurious wristwear, a Rolex watch reportedly worth ₹17.60 lakh.

Known for his distinctive hip-hop aesthetic, MC Stan brought his effortless streetwear style to the show. While his appearance has sparked conversations online, his choice of accessories has added another talking point to his latest public outing.

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MC Stan's Casual Yet Statement-Making Look

For his appearance on the show, MC Stan opted for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble. He wore a classic white T-shirt layered with a sheer black shirt, creating a contrast that complemented his laid-back fashion sensibility.

He completed the outfit with sleek black Balenciaga sunglasses, adding a touch of designer luxury to his casual look. Rather than going overboard with his styling, the rapper kept the ensemble understated, allowing his accessories to make their own statement.

Inside MC Stan's ₹17.60 Lakh Rolex Watch

The accessory grabbing attention is reportedly a Rolex Datejust in stainless steel and yellow gold, featuring a black diamond dial and the brand's iconic Jubilee bracelet.

The combination of two-tone metal detailing and the dark dial gives the timepiece a classic yet bold appearance. The Datejust is known for its timeless design, while the Jubilee bracelet adds a distinctive touch of sophistication.

The watch's reported market price is approximately ₹17.60 lakh, or around $18,500. Actual prices can vary depending on the specific model, configuration, condition and seller.