Shefali Shah Opens Up About Vulnerability, Memories And Scandals During Her Book Launch At The Godrej Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2026

Actor-turned-author Shefali Shah brought a deeply personal side of her life to the forefront at the Godrej Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2026 on Sunday, October 25, as she presented her memoir, The Audacity Of Being. During an hour-long session, the actor spoke about stepping into the world of writing, revisiting memories and choosing honesty over sensationalism while telling her own story.

Although Shefali launched the book in September, its presentation at the prestigious literary festival offered audiences an opportunity to hear directly from her about the experiences and reflections behind it. In conversation with journalist Jane Borges, she shared insights into her writing journey and even read the first chapter of her memoir to the audience, receiving an enthusiastic response.

Shefali Shah On Revisiting Memories For Her Memoir

When asked how the idea of writing her memoir came about, Shefali explained how looking back at the past can bring back not just memories, but the emotions and sensory details attached to them.

"When you go through an album, you remember every moment, even the smells, the colours of the place and what you were feeling, and then narrating it to someone. So it's not like I went through an entire circle of retrospectrum of any such, but being very honest, I went back to moments that have happened in the past, and probably the way I see it today, the way Shefali sees it today, I think I did pretty well."

(L-R) Shefali Shah, Jane Borges - Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2026 |

Why Scandals Didn't Make It Into Her Story

The conversation also touched upon celebrity memoirs and the tendency to include scandals to attract readers. Shefali made it clear that sensationalism was not what she wanted to focus on.

"Scandal is only important for that much time; after that, it's not real, and then you move on and another scandal comes up. It's really not worth it. It's pretty boring for me. And I think some conversations don't just belong to me; they belong to other people, and I have no right to venture into that because this is my book."

The Audacity Of Being: A Personal Story Of Growth

The Audacity Of Being offers an honest account of Shefali's life and journey from a middle-class upbringing to becoming a celebrated actor in Bollywood. Rather than presenting a polished account of success alone, she begins with her insecurities and vulnerabilities, embracing the experiences that have shaped her.