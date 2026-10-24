The Godrej Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2026: Shashi Tharoor And Pavan K Varma Discuss Hinduism And Ancient Indian Philosophy |

The second day of The Godrej Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2026 witnessed a thought-provoking conversation between two veteran authors and public figures, Shashi Tharoor and Pavan K Varma, as they explored the nuances of India's ancient philosophy and the many interpretations of Hinduism.

The session brought together literature enthusiasts and curious minds for an engaging exchange that moved between philosophical reflections, contemporary political discourse and the enduring relevance of India's intellectual traditions.

Tharoor, a Member of Parliament from the Indian National Congress, and Varma, a former Member of Parliament and author, brought their distinct perspectives to the discussion. The session featured intense exchanges, insightful observations, moments of humour and an interactive question-and-answer segment that kept the audience engaged.

Hinduism, Politics And The Many Interpretations Of Faith

One of the key themes of the discussion was the expansive nature of Hinduism and how its meaning is interpreted in contemporary India. Tharoor emphasised that Hinduism encompasses a wide range of beliefs, traditions and philosophical schools, making it difficult to confine the faith to a single definition.

He also expressed concern over how some politicians interpret and invoke Hinduism to serve their own interests, rather than acknowledging the diversity and complexity of the tradition.

Varma, meanwhile, focused on India's ancient philosophers and the wealth of ideas they left behind. His observations highlighted the continuing relevance of their thoughts and the importance of engaging with India's intellectual heritage.

Mumbai LitFest Continues To Spark Conversations

With authors, thinkers and readers coming together under one roof, Mumbai LitFest continued to offer meaningful moments for literature lovers. The festival's final day is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, bringing another opportunity for audiences to engage with books, ideas and conversations that extend beyond the pages.