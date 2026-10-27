Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message For 'Friend' Harry Kane After Ballon d'Or Triumph: 'You Deserve Every Bit Of This Award'

Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message For 'Friend' Harry Kane After Ballon d'Or Triumph | indianrareimages/FabrizioRomano/X/Instagram

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli congratulated Harry Kane after the England captain's Ballon d'Or triumph, sharing a heartfelt message for his friend on social media. Kohli took to X to celebrate Kane's achievement, praising the Bayern Munich striker for his resilience, hard work and honesty throughout his career at the highest level of football.

Kohli's message stood out for its personal tone, as he addressed the England international as "my friend" while expressing happiness over his prestigious achievement. The former India captain highlighted the dedication and perseverance Kane has demonstrated over the years, saying that the striker deserved every bit of the recognition he had received. Kohli also extended his best wishes to Kane and his family.

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Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message For 'Friend' Harry Kane After Ballon d'Or Triumph

"Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations," Kohli wrote on X.

The message reflected the mutual respect between two of the biggest names in their respective sports. While Kohli has established himself as one of the leading batters of his generation, Kane has spent years building his reputation as one of football's most prolific strikers. Their connection has also attracted attention among fans, particularly whenever the two sporting icons interact publicly.

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Kane's Ballon d'Or success represents a major milestone in his career, recognising his performances at the highest level. The England captain has continued to deliver consistently for Bayern Munich and his national team, earning admiration for his goal-scoring ability, professionalism and leadership. Kohli's congratulatory message added another memorable moment to the celebrations surrounding the footballer's achievement.

Kohli, who has often spoken about the importance of discipline, hard work and consistency in professional sport, acknowledged those same qualities in Kane's journey. His message went beyond a routine congratulatory post, offering a personal tribute to the striker's perseverance and the people supporting him behind the scenes. As Kane celebrates the landmark achievement, Kohli's warm words have added a cross-sport dimension to the occasion.