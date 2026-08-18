FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Champat Rai Gets Clean Chit, Eight Andhra Fishermen Missing In Andhra'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Philippines School Shooting: At Least 2 Shot Inside Classroom At Ateneo De Zamboanga University, Grade 7 Student Suspected | Video

At least two people were shot at a school in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, police said. Authorities are securing the campus and investigating the incident. Witnesses identified the school as Ateneo de Zamboanga University, while journalists at the scene reported that the suspected shooter is a Grade 7 student and that the victims were shot inside a classroom. (Read more...)

JUST IN:

Two people were killed in a school shooting in the 🇵🇭Philippines after a student opened fire in a classroom. Police have secured the campus and are investigating the attack. pic.twitter.com/ippQiLwXox https://t.co/F6aBWK69mW pic.twitter.com/MAKLL8jn40 — Info Room (@InfoR00M) August 18, 2026

2. Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit From SIT

Former Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has reportedly received a clean chit from the SIT probing the alleged Ram temple donation theft case. Former Trust member Anil Mishra was also cleared, according to reports. The UP Home Department handed the SIT's final report to the Trust on Monday for further action in the matter. (Read more...)

Champat Rai | File

3. Eight Andhra Fishermen Missing After Fishing Boat Fails To Return, Coast Guard Launches Search Operation

Eight fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district have gone missing after their fishing boat left Odalarevu on August 3. The vessel was expected to return by August 13 but has not been heard from. With mobile phones and GPS reportedly non-functional, authorities have sought Coast Guard assistance to trace the boat, which may have moved towards the Visakhapatnam-Paradip coast. (Read more...)

8 Andhra Fishermen Missing After Fishing Boat Fails To Return, Coast Guard Launches Search Operation | Representational image/ PTI

4. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Case: In A First Under BNSS, Trial In Absentia Process Begins Against 6 Pakistani Accused, Including Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi

The legal process to try six Pakistani nationals accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in absentia has begun under the BNSS. The accused include Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Sajid Mir. A special Mumbai court issued a proclamation directing them to appear by August 18. Prosecutors said sufficient evidence exists against the six absconding accused. (Read more...)

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai bore the brunt of the 26/11 terror attack | PTI

5. 'Every Single Voter Had A Photo ID': President Trump Cites India’s Voter ID System, Urges Congress To Pass SAVE America Act For Stricter US Election Rules

US President Donald Trump has renewed his call for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, citing India’s voter identification system. Trump referred to remarks by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and highlighted India’s use of valid photo IDs. The proposed US law seeks proof of citizenship, voter ID requirements and restrictions on mail-in voting. (Read more...)

President Trump just shared a stunning comparison from India’s Chief Election Commissioner. India required photo ID for EVERY ONE of its 646 million voters. Less than 1% voted by mail. The question to America: How do we run elections without the same basic safeguard? Trump is… pic.twitter.com/B1dm5TyO8u — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 17, 2026

6. 'I Don't Look At Myself In The Mirror': Sanjay Manjrekar & Murali Kartik's On-Air Banter Turns Ugly During IND vs SL 1st Test | Video

Former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar & Murali Kartik’s light-hearted banter turned awkward during the India-Sri Lanka Test broadcast. Kartik took a dig at Manjrekar’s expressions, prompting a sharp response. Manjrekar then suggested switching the camera to Ajinkya Rahane, while Kartik fired back. The exchange escalated into a heated verbal duel before Manjrekar admitted it had crossed the line. (Read more...)

Everyone's feeling awkward including the audience 😭 pic.twitter.com/txutKK1hBB — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) August 18, 2026

7. New AirPods To Come With Visual Intelligence? Leaked Video Shows Apple's Camera-Equipped Earbuds in Action

A video hidden in Apple’s macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate offers the clearest look yet at its rumoured camera-equipped AirPods. The earbuds use cameras as visual sensors for Siri’s visual intelligence, allowing users to identify and save information about their surroundings. The device is reportedly expected to launch later in 2026. (Read more...)

Here is your first look at AirPods with Cameras in action using Visual Intelligence.



This video file came from macOS 26.7 RC pic.twitter.com/yo7RI4MCeu — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 18, 2026

8. 'Baadal Bhi Aa Rahe Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump-Mic Moment Goes Viral As Dark Clouds Loom During IND vs SL 1st Test | Video

Rishabh Pant amused fans with another stump-mic moment during the first India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle. As dark clouds gathered, Pant told teammates, “Bhai chalo chalo jaldi wahan se baadal bhi aa rahe hai.” Rain had already delayed play and interrupted India’s innings, making the approaching weather a concern for players at the stadium. (Read more...)

Weatherman Rishabh, right on cue! 🌦️ 😂



Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 4, 9 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/L54aTGhTl2 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 17, 2026

9. Pawan Singh's Third Marriage On The Cards? Radhe Maa Predicts He Will Find 'Loving Wife' At 45—VIDEO

Pawan Singh's personal life is back in the spotlight after Radhe Maa predicted that he would find a 'loving wife' at 45. The remark has fuelled speculation about whether the twice-married actor-singer could marry for a third time. (Read more...)

10. Uttarakhand Tiger Attack Viral Video: Tiger Kills Horse, Drags Carcass Into Forest Near Ramnagar In Broad Daylight

A tiger killed a horse in broad daylight near NH-309 in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar on Monday, triggering panic among residents and tourists. A viral video shows the big cat attacking the horse and dragging its carcass towards the forest. Forest Department teams increased patrolling and surveillance, while authorities urged people to avoid nearby forest and bridge areas. (Read more...)