 Philippines School Shooting: At Least 2 Shot Inside Classroom At Ateneo De Zamboanga University, Grade 7 Student Suspected | Video
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Philippines School Shooting: At Least 2 Shot Inside Classroom At Ateneo De Zamboanga University, Grade 7 Student Suspected | Video

At least two people were shot at a school in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, police said. Authorities are securing the campus and investigating the incident. Witnesses identified the school as Ateneo de Zamboanga University, while journalists at the scene reported that the suspected shooter is a Grade 7 student and that the victims were shot inside a classroom.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
Philippines School Shooting: At Least 2 Shot Inside Classroom At Ateneo De Zamboanga University, Grade 7 Student Suspected | Video
Philippines School Shooting: At Least 2 Shot Inside Classroom At Ateneo de Zamboanga University, Grade 7 Student Suspected | Video | X / @InfoR00M

Manila: At least two people were hit in a shooting in a high school Tuesday in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga, police said.

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Regional police spokesperson Maj Shellamie Chang said police forces are trying to secure the school campus but she could not immediately provide other details.

Witnesses said the campus was Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

Journalists at the scene said the suspect is a Grade 7 student and the victims were shot in a classroom.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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