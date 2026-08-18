New AirPods To Come With Visual Intelligence? Leaked Video Shows Apple's Camera-Equipped Earbuds in Action

New AirPods To Come With Visual Intelligence? Leaked Video Shows Apple's Camera-Equipped AirPods in Action | X/ Aaron Perris

A short video hidden inside Apple's macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate has offered the clearest look yet at the company's long-rumoured camera-equipped AirPods, with the footage showing the earbuds working alongside Siri's Visual Intelligence feature.

What does the video show?

The clip, first spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris and shared widely on X, shows a man holding up a book so a camera in the AirPods can see the title. A voiceover in the demo states, "With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later." The cameras themselves are not visible in the footage, and the earbuds closely resemble the current AirPods Pro, with the most noticeable difference being a somewhat thicker stem.

How will it work?

The camera on the AirPods is designed to feed information to Visual Intelligence, allowing Siri to answer questions about the wearer's surroundings and log information. The system also appears to account for practical obstacles - the software includes an alert that notifies users if hair is covering the AirPods. Apple has also built in a message warning users to keep the AirPods uncovered 'to get the most accurate information about things in your environment.'

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Development status and codename

Code found in the release candidate references a product identifier 'B790', described as AirPods with cameras expected later in 2026, including a debug string reading 'B790' start image stream failed for left bud. A separate report indicates the model, codenamed B790, is nearly ready for release, with another version, B798, said to be in development for 2027.

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New AirPods are not for photography

Despite the presence of cameras, reports indicate the hardware is not intended for conventional image capture. The cameras function as visual sensors that allow the device to interpret and respond to its surroundings, working alongside Siri to deliver real-time contextual insights rather than recording traditional photos or videos.

Privacy concerns and launch timing

The leak has drawn mixed reactions online, with some users seeing value in AI-powered memory features while others have raised privacy concerns, drawing comparisons to Meta's smart glasses and questions about recording risks. The device is expected to launch at Apple's September event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and a foldable iPhone. It remains unclear whether the camera-equipped model will replace an existing AirPods variant or launch as a new, higher-tier 'AirPods Ultra' product.