iPhone 18 Base Variant Delayed To 2027, Manufacturer Confirms

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Apple's iPhone 18 lineup will reportedly launch in two separate phases this cycle, with the Pro models arriving on schedule in September while the standard variant is pushed back to early 2027.

Pegatron confirms split launch timeline

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron disclosed during its Q2 2026 earnings call that customer shipment schedules are being revised because of ongoing shortages of memory and other chip components. The company said the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are still expected to launch in September as usual, while the base iPhone 18 model is now expected to arrive only in the first quarter of 2027. This marks official confirmation of rumours that had been circulating for months about a staggered rollout for the iPhone 18 series.

Chip and memory shortages behind the delay

The unusual schedule has been attributed to two separate supply chain issues - bottlenecks in semiconductor manufacturing and structural shortages of key components. Earlier reports had indicated that memory shortages were preventing TSMC from completing production of system-on-chip components meant for upcoming iPhones, resulting in an accumulation of nearly $1 billion worth of chips that are yet to be packaged.

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Apple prioritising higher-margin Pro models

According to Pegatron, customers are being forced to make strategic calls on how to allocate the limited component supply. The higher-margin iPhone 18 Pro models are reportedly being prioritised, which allows Apple to preserve its usual September launch window for its most expensive devices, while the standard iPhone 18 gets pushed further down the schedule.

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Market outlook remains under pressure

Pegatron also flagged that the broader smartphone market is likely to stay under pressure due to these shortages, with its own smartphone shipments expected to see a slight decline this year. The company clarified that the issue stems from constrained supply rather than any drop in consumer demand, adding that it does not expect memory supply and demand to return to balance until 2028.

A break from Apple's usual practice

If this schedule holds, Apple will depart from its long-standing practice of launching the Pro and standard iPhone models together. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would debut in September as planned, while the standard iPhone 18 would follow separately in early 2027.